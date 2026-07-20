BBC Sport’s daily football quiz challenges fans to guess the player

BBC Sport turns World Cup coverage into a daily guessing habit, rewarding fans who name the player in the fewest clues. The quiz sits beside live updates, analysis and pundit play-alongs.

BBC Sport has turned football knowledge into a repeatable daily ritual. Its “Who am I?” game drops a new player every day and asks fans to identify the footballer in as few guesses as possible, revealing another clue after each miss.

How the quiz works

The rules are deliberately simple. BBC Sport frames the game as a daily challenge in which “there’s a new footballer” and the task is to guess who it is with the fewest attempts. Every wrong answer opens another clue, so the format rewards both instinct and patience rather than long-form trivia knowledge.

That structure gives the quiz a clear tempo. The player changes each day, which means the answer never stays still long enough to become routine, and the clue ladder gives each session a quick sense of progress. BBC Sport says three guesses is a good score, while four or five guesses is exceptional, a scoring scale that nudges players to return and try to beat their own mark.

Why the format keeps fans coming back

AI-generated illustration

The power of the game lies in repetition, not novelty alone. A daily identity test creates a small appointment with the audience, and the changing player ensures the quiz remains fresh even though the rules stay constant. That balance is important: the user knows exactly what to expect, but not who will appear next.

The numbered run of stories, including No 41 and No 42, shows the quiz is being built as an ongoing series rather than a one-off feature. That matters for audience behaviour because numbered entries signal continuity, giving fans a reason to check back the next day and measure themselves against the previous round.

It also fits neatly into the wider trend in digital sports coverage, where outlets package stars as interactive prompts rather than static subjects. The game does not just test memory; it turns football fame into a recurring product that can be consumed in short bursts, shared quickly, and revisited without needing a full match report or long feature.

How it sits inside BBC Sport’s World Cup coverage

Source: BBC Sport

The quiz is part of BBC Sport’s World Cup coverage, and that context helps explain why it has been positioned as a daily habit. BBC Sport’s World Cup hub is also pushing live updates and analysis from the tournament, including live text coverage as Spain face Argentina in the World Cup final in New York. The quiz sits alongside that harder-news and analysis package, giving the coverage a lighter, more interactive layer.

That mix is a familiar digital playbook. A live hub handles the urgent information, while a daily quiz keeps the audience inside the ecosystem between matches. The result is a World Cup page that is not only informative but sticky, with the quiz extending engagement beyond scorelines, line-ups and post-match analysis.

Pundits get pulled into the game too

BBC Sport has also widened the format by letting its own pundits take part. In one related feature, Steph Houghton, Ashley Williams and Olivier Giroud faced a “guess the player” picture quiz. In another, Theo Walcott, Gael Clichy and Ellen White took on a World Cup stars picture quiz.

lhourahane profile via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Those pieces matter because they turn the guessing game into a shared media event. When familiar names from the sport are asked to play along, the format becomes less like a simple puzzle and more like a piece of entertainment built around recognition, recall and status. It also lets BBC Sport reuse the same interactive logic across multiple stories, keeping the idea fresh without changing its core.

What the format is doing for football media

BBC Sport’s daily quiz shows how modern sports coverage is being built around participation as much as reporting. The identity-game format is low-friction, easy to repeat and closely tied to the tournament cycle, which makes it well suited to World Cup coverage where attention arrives in short bursts throughout the day. It is also flexible enough to produce spin-offs, from daily player reveals to pundit picture quizzes.

That flexibility is the real story behind the game. A footballer becomes a clue, a clue becomes a habit, and a habit becomes a reason to return to the BBC Sport World Cup hub the next day.