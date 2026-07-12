BBC Vatican correspondent John Willey dies, ending an era

David Willey, the BBC’s Vatican voice for five popes, died after more than 50 years reporting from Rome, Algeria, Vietnam and China. His career traced the age of deep foreign correspondence.

David Willey, the BBC foreign correspondent who became one of the broadcaster’s most seasoned Vatican voices, has died, closing a career that stretched across more than half a century and five papacies. From Rome, where he was based from 1971, Willey covered Pope John Paul II, Joseph Ratzinger’s rise to Pope Benedict XVI, and the later years of Pope Francis, while also filing from Algeria, Vietnam and China.

Willey’s reporting began long before the modern era of remote commentary and short-term deployments. As a Reuters trainee, he was in Rome for the signing of the Treaty of Rome in 1957, placing him at the center of one of the foundational moments of postwar European integration. BBC archive material shows he was still returning to Vatican affairs and Church politics decades later, including reflections on the performance of Benedict XVI nearly four years after his election.

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That long run made Willey a fixture in coverage of the Holy See at a time when networks still maintained deep benches of foreign correspondents on the ground. He reported on the internal workings of the Vatican through shifts in doctrine, leadership and global influence, and later wrote a book on Pope Francis. His work linked the rituals of papal succession to the wider currents of European and world affairs, a scope that depended on years of continuous presence rather than episodic travel.

Willey was awarded an OBE for services to broadcast journalism, recognition for a career that helped define BBC foreign reporting in an earlier era. His death on July 12, 2026, was framed as the end of an era not only for Vatican journalism but for the kind of foreign correspondence that once sent reporters to Rome, Africa and Asia for years at a time.