B.C. wildfire near Summerland grows rapidly, forcing mass evacuation

The Bald Range fire jumped to more than 36 square miles, forcing Summerland to evacuate and knocking out power as orders spread to over 20,000 people.

The District of Summerland declared a state of emergency and ordered the entire municipality to evacuate as the Bald Range wildfire pushed northwest of the Okanagan community. The fire was still considered out of control, and summer heat and dry ground left residents with little time to gather belongings before leaving.

The blaze was first detected at about 5:30 p.m. Friday and then surged from about 8 hectares to 5,000 hectares in less than four hours. By the time crews were responding, the BC Wildfire Service said they were working on a fire approximately 15 kilometres from Summerland, and a provincial emergency alert warned that it posed a "significant risk to life."

AI-generated illustration

Evacuation orders also covered parts of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Regional District of Central Okanagan, bringing the total number of people under order to more than 20,000. Summerland also lost power as the evacuation unfolded, adding another layer of strain for families trying to leave quickly and for emergency managers tracking road access, shelter needs and communications.

The fire had spread to more than 36 square miles, or 95 square kilometres, as it raced through the hills above the valley. British Columbia was already in the middle of a severe wildfire season, with 104 active fires and 51 still out of control, while more than 5,000 people across the province were under evacuation orders.

Source: sippakorn via Pixabay

The rapid growth near Summerland fits a broader pattern of fast-moving wildfire events across North America that are forcing earlier evacuation decisions and stressing local response systems. In June 2025, U.S. federal firefighting personnel were mobilized to help suppress fires in Canada under a long-standing cross-border agreement first established in 1982, a reminder that the scale of modern wildfire response increasingly exceeds any single municipality or province.