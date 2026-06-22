BDI cuts Germany growth outlook, warns industry remains under strain

Germany’s industry lobby cut 2026 growth to 0.4% and said manufacturing is still in critical shape as costs, energy shocks and weak investment bite.

Germany’s industrial lobby delivered a sharper warning about the country’s economy, cutting its 2026 growth forecast to 0.4% from 1.0% and saying the manufacturing base remains under severe strain from high costs, weak investment conditions and geopolitical risk. The downgrade underscores how fragile recovery remains in Europe’s largest economy, where factory weakness can spill into suppliers, automakers, machinery makers and exporters well beyond Germany.

BDI President Peter Leibinger said the situation in German industry was “critical, but not hopeless,” adding that “critical means that decisions are now needed.” He argued that policymakers must move decisively to restore competitiveness, not just offer temporary relief, as German firms continue to face energy costs, labor costs, tax burdens and layers of bureaucracy that make the country less attractive as a place to invest.

The association’s prescription was broad and structural: lower corporate taxes, better depreciation rules, stronger incentives for innovation, faster planning and approval procedures, and a more efficient public administration. That agenda puts pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government to show it can convert promises on investment and competitiveness into policy after years of debate over Germany’s industrial decline.

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The BDI said the latest downgrade reflects not just a weak cyclical backdrop but a deeper erosion in the industrial model itself. Industrial production has fallen every year since 2022, and the group no longer expects a rebound in 2026, only stagnation. In April, it had already warned that German industry would stagnate at best this year after a weak start and rising uncertainty tied to the Iran conflict, saying manufacturing output could fall if shipping disruptions persisted.

The pressure is not confined to Germany. The BDI said the euro area’s 2026 growth outlook was only about 0.7%, with the energy price shock from the Iran conflict dragging on demand across the currency bloc. For Western policymakers and markets, the message is clear: without faster reform and better investment conditions, stagnation in Germany could remain a drag on European industry and a warning sign for global supply chains that still depend on German manufacturing strength.