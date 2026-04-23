Beaches Musical Faces Tough Reviews in Broadway Debut

The new 'Beaches' musical adaptation has opened on Broadway, but early reviews suggest the stage version fails to capture the original's emotional impact.

'Beaches', the Broadway musical adaptation of the beloved 1988 film, has officially opened, but initial reviews indicate the production is facing rough waters as it attempts to translate the film's emotional legacy to the stage.

Stage Adaptation of a Cult Classic

The original 'Beaches' film earned a devoted following for its portrayal of lifelong friendship and heartbreak, becoming one of the most recognizable movie-to-musical Broadway adaptations attempted in recent years. The new musical, documented in the official Broadway record, brings the story of Cee Cee and Bertie to the stage with new songs and a contemporary sensibility. However, as highlighted by Deadline and other critics, the transition has not been seamless.

Critical Reception and Audience Response

Deadline described the show as a "wash out," pointing to a lack of emotional resonance compared to the film’s "’80s tearjerker" reputation.

Other reviews, including Time Out, echoed this sentiment, noting that the musical struggles to recreate the film's depth and instead delivers what was called a "soggy" adaptation.

While the production’s design and performances received some praise, critics cited issues with pacing and a reliance on nostalgia that did not fully translate for new audiences.

Box Office and Broadway Context

The debut of 'Beaches' comes at a time when Broadway is seeing an influx of movie-to-musical adaptations, a trend that often produces mixed results. According to Broadway statistics from Statista, only a fraction of these adaptations achieve both critical and commercial success.

As of opening week, 'Beaches' has joined the ranks of new productions vying for audience attention in a competitive market. Its box office performance will be closely watched in the coming weeks, as Broadway attendance and revenue figures continue to fluctuate post-pandemic.

Production Details and Licensing

The official Broadway Database entry for 'Beaches' lists the full creative team and cast, with performances anchored by a pair of strong lead actors reprising the iconic roles of Cee Cee and Bertie. The musical’s script and score have been licensed for future productions through MTI Shows, suggesting potential for regional and community theatre stagings even if Broadway success remains elusive.

Challenges of Adapting Film to Stage

Turning a well-known film into a successful Broadway show is a challenge documented throughout Broadway history. While some adaptations become long-running hits, many struggle to connect with both fans of the original and contemporary theatergoers. In the case of 'Beaches,' reviews have highlighted how the stage version’s emotional arcs and musical numbers often fail to capture the cinematic magic that made the film a classic.

Looking Ahead

Despite the mixed reception, 'Beaches' adds to Broadway’s ongoing experimentation with popular intellectual property and nostalgia-driven programming. Its performance in the coming months will provide further insight into the sustainability and appeal of movie-to-musical adaptations in today’s theater landscape. For now, audiences and producers alike will be watching to see whether 'Beaches' can find its sea legs—or if it will fade from the spotlight as quickly as it arrived.