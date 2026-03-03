Bears Center Drew Dalman Retires at 27 After Five Seasons

Chicago Bears Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman is set to retire from the NFL at age 27 after a standout five-year career, according to multiple reports.

Drew Dalman, the Chicago Bears’ Pro Bowl center, is expected to retire from the NFL after five seasons in the league, according to reports from NFL.com and ESPN. Dalman, just 27 years old, is bringing his professional football career to a close after establishing himself as one of the premier centers in the game.

Dalman’s Unexpected Decision

News of Dalman’s retirement caught many football observers off guard. ESPN reported that sources close to the player confirmed his decision to step away from the game at an age when most linemen are entering their prime. The Daily Mail described the move as a "shock decision," underscoring the surprise among fans and analysts.

Career Overview and Achievements

Dalman entered the NFL as a promising prospect and quickly developed into a cornerstone of the offensive line. Over five NFL seasons, he played a vital role for the Bears, earning Pro Bowl honors and recognition for his leadership and reliability on the field. According to official NFL statistics, Dalman started the majority of games for Chicago during his tenure and was instrumental in anchoring the offensive line.

Pro Bowl selection

Five NFL seasons as a starting center

Key contributor to the Bears’ offensive schemes

Dalman’s presence was particularly felt during the 2023 season, when the Bears’ offensive line saw significant improvement in pass protection and run blocking, helping the team remain competitive in the NFC North.

Statistical Impact

Throughout his career, Dalman played in more than 70 games, starting the vast majority. His consistency and durability set him apart, with few missed games due to injury. Dalman’s performance metrics often placed him among the league’s best at his position, contributing to both the running and passing attacks.

Over 70 career games played

Majority of games started as center

Minimal games missed due to injury

Reactions and What’s Next for the Bears

Dalman’s retirement leaves a significant gap in the Bears’ offensive line. With free agency and the draft approaching, the team will need to identify a successor at center to maintain stability up front. NFL.com noted that Dalman’s leadership and experience will be difficult to replace, and his retirement comes as the Bears are looking to build on recent improvements.

As of the announcement, neither Dalman nor the Bears organization had released official statements regarding the decision. The reasons behind Dalman’s early retirement remain private, though all major outlets agree the decision was unexpected.

Looking Ahead

While Dalman’s professional football career was brief, his impact on the field was significant. His retirement at just 27 highlights the evolving nature of NFL careers, where longevity can be influenced by personal priorities and the physical demands of the game. As the Bears move forward, attention will shift to how the team addresses this key vacancy and how Dalman’s legacy is remembered in Chicago.

For more in-depth statistics and historical context, readers can explore Dalman’s official NFL stats and the 2023 Chicago Bears team data.