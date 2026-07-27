Beavers' ninth-inning hit lifts Orioles past Braves 3-2

Dylan Beavers singled home Jackson Holliday in the ninth, giving Baltimore a 3-2 win and his third walk-off hit in less than a year in the majors.

Dylan Beavers singled to right and drove in Jackson Holliday in the bottom of the ninth, giving the Orioles a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Braves on July 25. The final swing turned a tight interleague game into another proof point for Baltimore’s late-inning resilience, while Atlanta left with the kind of one-run loss that often exposes how fragile a game can be once it reaches the last frame.

Major League Baseball described the hit as Beavers’ third walk-off hit of his career, a striking total for a player who has been in the majors less than a year. That history matters because Baltimore did not just win on one lucky break. Beavers has already built a record of delivering in the highest-leverage moments, and this finish again placed him at the center of a game the Orioles had to close themselves after failing to pull away earlier.

The win also sharpened the contrast between Baltimore’s depth and Atlanta’s inability to shut the door. The Baltimore Sun noted that the Orioles came through after squandering another late lead, even as Brandon Young turned in a strong outing. That combination tells the story of a club that still had enough in reserve to recover when the margin narrowed, and enough confidence in its younger core to hand the final at-bat to Beavers with the game on the line.

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For the Braves, the loss was less about the quality of the night than about the one pitch they could not afford to miss. A game held at 3-2 into the ninth usually turns on bullpen management, defensive execution and whether a club can survive one more pressure-packed plate appearance. Atlanta kept Baltimore close, but Beavers’ single erased that work in an instant and left the Braves searching for cleaner late-game execution in the kinds of games that matter most in a crowded season.

Baltimore, meanwhile, gained a useful marker in a season defined by close margins. One-run wins do not just add to the standings; they reveal whether a roster can manufacture offense when the game tightens and whether younger players can handle the final at-bat without shrinking from it. Beavers has now answered that test often enough to shape how the Orioles view their late-game options going forward.