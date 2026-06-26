Beccacece says Ecuador can beat anyone after Germany upset

Ecuador beat Germany 2-1 in East Rutherford to reach the round of 32, turning a group-stage near miss into its biggest World Cup result.

Ecuador beat Germany 2-1 at New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford to reach the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Sebastián Beccacece told the squad to enjoy the moment and called it a victory for the Ecuadorian people after a group campaign that nearly ended before it began.

The path to that result was lined with pressure. Ecuador opened with a 0-0 draw against Curazao, then lost 1-0 to Costa de Marfil when Amad Diallo scored in the 90th minute. In that debut against Costa de Marfil, Enner Valencia struck the crossbar twice and Gonzalo Plata forced a save from Yahia Fofana, signs that Ecuador had chances even when the results were against them. After the Curazao draw, Beccacece had already framed the situation in blunt terms: Ecuador still had “una vida más”.

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That final life became a knockout punch against a heavyweight group opponent. FIFA had cast Group E as a severe test, with Germany arriving as a four-time world champion, Ecuador presented as a consolidated force in South America, and Curazao making its World Cup debut. FIFA also made the stakes plain before the decisive match: Ecuador needed to beat Germany to keep its tournament alive. Instead, it did more than survive. It won 2-1 and booked its place in the next round.

The result also fit a longer arc that had begun a year earlier in South American qualifying. Ecuador sealed its place at the World Cup on 10 June 2025 with a 0-0 draw against Peru in Lima, its fifth appearance at the tournament and its second in a row, according to CONMEBOL. That campaign ended with 25 points, a run of nine straight matches without defeat, and only one goal conceded in its last nine qualifying games. Those numbers explained why Ecuador arrived in the United States with a competitive base, even as the group stage threatened to expose every weakness.

Cayambe via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Beccacece’s response after the Germany win was to savor the moment, not overstate it. The upset was the kind that can be dismissed as emotion in the middle of a tournament, but Ecuador’s route to East Rutherford suggested something sturdier: a side that had lived on the edge in its first two matches and still found a way to beat the group favorite when elimination was one result away.