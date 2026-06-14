Beccacece sees Ecuador ready for World Cup opener against Costa de Marfil

Beccacece said Ecuador entered its opener calm, but knew a win over one of Africa’s strongest sides could set the tone for Group E. The Tri had finished with a 3-0 warmup victory over Guatemala.

Sebastián Beccacece tried to project calm, but the stakes around Ecuador’s World Cup opener were unmistakable. Before facing Costa de Marfil at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, the coach said the Tri arrived with optimism after its preparation, while stressing that an opening victory would be vital to shape the rest of the campaign.

The match marked Ecuador’s debut in Group E at the 2026 World Cup, and it came against a Costa de Marfil side described in the pre-match buildup as one of the most solid teams in Africa. The expectation around the fixture was of a tactical, evenly balanced contest, with Ecuador looking to impose its own identity against an opponent known for its power and collective strength.

Beccacece’s central challenge was to match urgency with composure. In the lead-up, he avoided revealing a starting lineup, but confirmed that he had a core group of players who had already spent time working within his game model. That continuity mattered for an Ecuador squad trying to convert a structured preparation into a sharp start on the biggest stage.

The Tri’s final tune-up offered some evidence that the plan had taken hold. Ecuador closed its pre-World Cup preparation with a 3-0 win over Guatemala on June 7 in Columbus, Ohio, a result that gave the squad momentum heading into Philadelphia. For Beccacece, the performance added to the sense that his team was arriving with stability rather than doubt.

AI-generated illustration

The broader context was equally significant. The Federación Ecuatoriana de Fútbol said Ecuador had already secured its place at the World Cup with two matches to spare, making this the country’s fifth appearance at the tournament. That qualification gave the group time to build around Beccacece’s emphasis on unity, commitment and balance, a process the federation has framed around work and humility.

That philosophy now meets its first major test. Against a physical and disciplined Costa de Marfil side, Ecuador’s challenge was not only to stay organized, but to turn its preparation into an early result that justified the coach’s measured tone. In a group opener this tightly framed, the psychological edge may matter as much as the tactical plan.