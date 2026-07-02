Bedolla recalls Belgium’s 2014 knockout win, says they arrive fatigued

Belgium’s 3-2 extra-time escape over Senegal revived Alejandro Bedolla’s 2014 memory, but he says this version arrives worn down after 120 minutes.

Belgium needed a penalty deep into extra time in Seattle to survive Senegal 3-2. Alejandro Bedolla pointed back to Belgium’s 2014 knockout win over the Americans and said this version of the Red Devils is not the same fast, fresh side that eliminated the USMNT in Brazil.

On July 1, 2026, Belgium erased a 2-0 deficit against Senegal before Youri Tielemans converted the decisive spot kick in the 120th minute plus five. The match stretched to 120 minutes after Belgium spent much of the night chasing the game, a physical load that Bedolla sees as central to the comparison with 2014. He said he played against a Belgian “generación de oro,” but believes the current group arrives more fatigued after the extra-time grind.

The 2014 reference still carries weight because that Belgium-United States match ended one of the most memorable American exits in recent World Cups. On July 1, 2014, Belgium beat the United States 2-1 in extra time in the round of 16 in Brazil. Tim Howard made 15 saves in a relentless American defensive stand, but Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku finally broke through for Belgium before the USMNT fell short.

De Bruyne and Lukaku were central to that 2014 side, and Belgium’s current group still found a way past Senegal after being pushed to the edge. He said the difference is pace, depth and how much energy Belgium has left to spend after turning a 2-0 hole into a 3-2 escape.

The winner was set to move on to face the United States or Bosnia and Herzegovina.