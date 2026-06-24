Begoña Gómez trial deepens corruption pressure on Pedro Sánchez

Begoña Gómez must stand trial and keep her passport in Spain, raising the risk for Pedro Sánchez even as the case could help him cast the allegations as overreach.

A judge ordered Begoña Gómez to stand trial on June 20, 2026, forcing Pedro Sánchez’s wife to surrender her passport and remain in Spain as a corruption case deepened around the prime minister’s closest circle. The ruling puts fresh pressure on Sánchez at a moment when the accusations against Gómez overlap with other scandals already battering the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party.

The case began in April 2024, when Manos Limpias, a pressure group with far-right links, filed the complaint that led Judge Juan Carlos Peinado to open a formal investigation. The initial allegations included influence peddling and business corruption. Sánchez said that same month that he would not resign over the accusations against his wife, after briefly weighing a step back from public life. Gómez has denied wrongdoing throughout.

The probe later widened to her work at Madrid’s Complutense University of Madrid, including her role co-directing a master’s program and questions about the hiring of an assistant and the alleged use of public resources. In April 2026, she was formally charged with embezzlement, influence peddling, corruption in business dealings and misappropriation of funds. The June 20 order requiring her to stand trial and remain in Spain turned a political embarrassment into a legal fight that will shadow Sánchez for months.

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The political stakes are larger because the Gómez case is not landing in isolation. Sánchez’s allies have described the proceedings as judicial and political persecution, while the opposition says the scandals show a pattern of corruption inside his circle. That split has become a central feature of the fallout: a weak or overreaching case can give Sánchez room to argue that he and his allies are being targeted, even as repeated probes feed public suspicion.

The pressure sharpened further on June 22, 2026, when Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced José Luis Ábalos, Sánchez’s former transport minister and former right-hand man, to 24 years and three months in prison in the first verdict tied to the Socialist corruption scandals. With the Koldo case and other investigations still hanging over the government, Gómez’s trial now sits inside a broader test of whether scandal fatigue and partisan polarization will erode Sánchez’s credibility or help him recast himself as the target rather than the liability.