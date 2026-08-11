Beijing braces for torrential rain as Typhoon Dolphin moves inland

Beijing was set for a day's rain equal to about a third of its yearly total as Typhoon Dolphin drove flooding from central China toward the capital.

Typhoon Dolphin pushed inland, threatening to dump roughly one-third of Beijing’s normal annual rainfall in a 24-hour stretch and swamp the capital’s drainage network. The heaviest rain was due to begin late Tuesday, a short-fuse warning for a city where a few hours of extreme precipitation can flood low-lying roads and snarl travel across the metropolitan area.

Typhoon Dolphin had flooded central China and parts of Beijing as it moved inland from China’s south and center, putting the capital on alert for another round of heavy rain. In Hubei province and other parts of central China, the same storm field had already delivered the kind of waterlogged conditions that often precede urban flooding farther north.

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Beijing’s risk is tied to scale as much as rainfall. In a densely populated capital where millions depend on roads, subways and major rail connections, water that comes down quickly can cascade into transport delays, commuter gridlock and pressure on emergency crews. Older districts, underpasses and hillside neighborhoods on the outskirts of the city are especially exposed when drainage channels cannot keep pace with intense bursts of rain.

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Chinese officials have responded to similar threats with increasingly urgent weather alerts when storm systems approach the capital region. The immediate tasks are straightforward but unforgiving: watch rivers and reservoirs, warn neighborhoods most at risk, and be ready to trigger evacuations or travel restrictions if forecasts are met.