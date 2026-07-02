Beijing tower crash blamed on pilot’s personal reasons, 13 injured

A light sport plane struck Beijing’s tallest tower, injuring 13 people on the ground and killing the 66-year-old pilot. Authorities blamed "personal reasons" and released few details.

A two-seat light sport aircraft slammed into Beijing’s CITIC Tower, the 109-story, 528-meter skyscraper known as China Zun, injuring 13 people on the ground and killing the pilot. The collision in Chaoyang district, near the East Third Ring Road, left one of the capital’s most recognizable buildings at the center of a public-safety and transparency test.

Beijing authorities identified the pilot only by his surname, Liu, and said he was a 66-year-old Beijing native. Officials said the crash was caused by "personal reasons." They also said Liu had long-term insomnia and anxiety, and that his diary contained multiple references to "ending his life." Liu was the only person on board and died in the crash.

AI-generated illustration

The aircraft hit the tower on June 26, 2026, at about 5:55 p.m. local time. The timing placed the crash in the middle of the evening commute near one of the city’s busiest corridors, intensifying concern over what happened on the ground and how quickly authorities were able to secure the scene. The incident also drew attention because light aircraft crashes are unusual in Beijing, where airspace is heavily restricted.

CITIC Tower’s prominence made the episode especially striking. The building, completed as Beijing’s tallest, dominates the skyline in Chaoyang district and sits within a densely developed part of the capital. Damage to the tower, along with initial efforts to limit public information about the crash, sharpened scrutiny of how much officials were willing to disclose while questions remained about the aircraft’s flight path, the state of the pilot, and whether the city’s restrictions on small aircraft were enough to prevent such an event.

Source: reuters.com

For investigators and local officials, the central issues now extend beyond the single fatal crash. The pilot’s condition, the security of a landmark tower, and the handling of information after the impact all point to the same problem: how Beijing manages a rare but high-risk accident in a tightly controlled airspace and information environment.