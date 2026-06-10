Belfast unrest erupts after stabbing, homes and vehicles set ablaze

A north Belfast stabbing left a man seriously hurt, then masked protesters torched homes, cars and a bus across Belfast overnight.

Flames ripped through homes, vehicles and a bus across Belfast after a knife attack in north Belfast set off a night of disorder that forced families to flee their properties and left residents shaken. Police said the violence began after a stabbing on Monday, 8 June 2026, and escalated on Tuesday night into scenes of arson and street unrest in east Belfast and other parts of the city.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered significant injuries to his face, neck and back. Police said he remained in a serious condition, and detectives charged a man with attempted murder in connection with the attack. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the stabbing triggered a critical incident response as officers moved to contain the fallout from the assault and the unrest that followed.

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Masked protesters were seen targeting homes in east Belfast, with footage showing families forced to rush from properties as fire spread. Reports also said a Middle Eastern supermarket and a police car were among the targets. Alongside the damage to houses and vehicles, public transport and some council services were disrupted as officials braced for more violence and warned of further disorder.

The victim’s family appealed for calm and urged people not to use the stabbing to fuel hostility. A family statement said “peaceful protest is the only way forward,” while the victim’s father also urged parents to keep children off the streets and away from the disorder. Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister said people had been left “terrified and terrorised in their homes.”

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Belfast City Council party group leaders condemned the violence and said it was not wanted in the city. The unrest also revived memories of earlier anti-immigration violence in Northern Ireland, with commentators and politicians warning the latest disorder risked hardening tensions further. In a city still confronting the damage, the message from officials and the victim’s family was the same: the violence must not spread any further.