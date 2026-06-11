Belfast unrest erupts after stabbing video spreads online, stoking tensions

A stabbing in north Belfast left Stephen Ogilvie without his left eye, then a viral video and far-right posts helped ignite a second night of disorder.

A brutal stabbing in north Belfast turned into a wider flashpoint after graphic footage of the attack spread online and was amplified by far-right activists. The violence, which unfolded between June 8 and June 10, 2026, left Stephen Ogilvie with severe injuries, including the loss of his left eye and deep cuts to his head, face and back.

Police said the suspect was a 30-year-old Sudanese man later identified in court as Hadi Alodid. He appeared in Belfast Magistrates’ Court on June 10 and was charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place, and making threats to kill an NHS worker. The video of the attack circulated widely on X and other platforms, with Tommy Robinson among the far-right figures who shared it, while some reports said Elon Musk also amplified the footage online.

Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long accused online commentators of stoking racial tensions and said agitators were “weaponizing” people’s pain. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the violence and said people were being targeted because of their background. Ogilvie’s family urged calm and said the attack should not be used to spread hostility or deepen division.

The online fury spilled onto the streets in a second night of unrest in Belfast, where masked protesters burned homes, cars and a bus, and hurled bricks, bottles and petrol bombs at police. Officers responded with water cannon as the disorder escalated, and authorities said extra officers were deployed to contain the violence. Police said some officers were injured and arrests were made.

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The unrest also disrupted daily life far beyond the immediate scenes of disorder. Schools in Belfast closed early, and public transport was hit as officials feared further trouble. The events underscored how quickly a local crime can be recast online into a sectarian and anti-immigration battle, especially when outside actors seize on a graphic video and use it to inflame tensions.

That pattern has become an increasingly volatile feature of Northern Ireland’s politics, where community divisions can be intensified by social media faster than local leaders can calm them. In this case, police and political leaders warned that outsiders were exploiting a violent attack in north Belfast to push racial hostility into the center of public life.