Belfast violence erupts after knife attack, police and leaders urge calm

A north Belfast stabbing left a man in serious condition, then anti-immigration protests spread across the city and police warned against graphic footage.

A knife attack in north Belfast that left a man in his 40s with serious head and neck injuries spilled into a second night of unrest as vehicles burned across the city and police urged people not to circulate graphic footage online. What began on Kinnaird Avenue shortly after 10.30pm on Monday quickly turned into a wider security and political test, with anti-immigration protesters gathering in several parts of Belfast on Tuesday.

Police Service of Northern Ireland detectives charged a 30-year-old man with attempted murder, possession of an article with blade or point in a public place and threats to kill. Police said the suspect was due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, while the injured man remained in hospital in serious condition after the stabbing. Some reports identified the suspect as believed to be Somali or Sudanese, a detail that spread quickly online even as the legal case moved toward court.

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The unrest that followed brought burning vehicles, including a bus, and scattered scenes of disorder across Belfast. Reports described the protests as anti-immigration and organized through social media, a combination that helped turn a single violent crime into a broader outbreak of fear and grievance. Police warned the public not to share graphic video of the attack, underscoring how quickly footage can inflame tension as it circulates.

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Political leaders moved to contain the damage. Keir Starmer called the knife attack “sickening”, and Belfast City Council party group leaders condemned the disorder and appealed for calm on Tuesday. Their response reflected the same pressure facing police on the ground: the facts of the stabbing are narrow and serious, but the debate around it has already widened into immigration politics, online rumor and memories of earlier street violence in Belfast. The city’s immediate challenge is to keep the case in the courts before unrest hardens into something more durable.