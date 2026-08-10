Belfast’s first All Ireland Fleadh draws more than a million visitors

Belfast's first All Ireland Fleadh drew more than a million people into the city centre, far above the 800,000 organisers expected.

Belfast’s first All Ireland Fleadh ended in the early hours of Monday after an eight-day run that organisers said drew an overwhelming response from communities across the city. More than one million people were estimated to have passed through Belfast city centre during the week, well above the 800,000 visitors organisers had expected.

The 2026 festival ran from 2 August to 9 August and marked the first time the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture had been staged in Belfast. More than 200 events and 180 traditional music competitions filled venues, pubs and streets, while the opening ceremony at Belfast City Hall alone brought more than 176,000 people into the city centre. The scale of the crowds turned the festival into a public demonstration of Belfast’s cultural confidence, with traditional music spilling out from formal stages into the everyday life of the city.

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The economic stakes were significant as well. The latest projection put the boost to Belfast at £53m, a figure linked to Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald’s assessment as the week unfolded. Belfast City Council said extended road closures remained in place in the city centre until 7am on Monday 10 August, a sign of the logistical footprint left by a festival that took over the heart of the city for a full week.

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The event also became part of a wider effort to present Belfast and Northern Ireland to visitors beyond the island. Tourism Ireland used the Belfast edition to highlight the city and the region to international audiences, while broadcasters and council figures pointed to the atmosphere in streets, pubs and public spaces as the music moved through the city. The Department for Communities had also been involved in a request by Belfast City Council to extend permitted alcohol sales hours in parts of the city centre for the duration of the Fleadh, underscoring how closely the festival was tied to public regulation and city management.

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Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, the organisation behind the Fleadh, was founded in 1951 by traditional musicians and Gaelic culture advocates from across Ireland. Bringing the festival to Belfast for the first time gave the city a national stage and, judging by the crowds and the week-long turnout, changed how the city was seen during one of the biggest cultural gatherings in Irish music.