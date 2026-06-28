Belghali stuns Austria as Algeria reach World Cup knockout stage

Belghali’s improvised left-footed equalizer at the end of the first half sent Algeria and Austria through from Group J, and flipped the stakes in Kansas City.

Rafik Belghali’s improvised left-footed finish in the 45th minute turned a tight Group J decider into a shared escape route for Algeria and Austria at Kansas City Stadium. Belghali chased it down, slipped past defenders and drove in the 1-1 that sent both teams through to the knockout stage.

Austria had led through Marko Arnautovic’s 28th-minute goal, and the score was level at halftime with Belghali and Arnautovic on the board. Algeria and Austria were closing out a group that also contained defending champion Argentina and World Cup debutant Jordan, and a win or even a draw could decide who survived under the expanded tournament format.

It was a rematch of the 1982 World Cup meeting in Spain, when Austria beat Algeria 2-0, and Algeria arrived in Kansas City looking to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since Brazil 2014. The team had returned to the World Cup after a 12-year absence, and entered under Vladimir Petkovic, who took charge in 2024.

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Petkovic’s side had earned its place in the tournament by finishing top of its African qualifying group with 25 points from eight wins, one draw and one defeat. Belghali’s finish gave Algeria the point it needed.

The Confederation of African Football suspended Belghali for four official matches with Algeria after aggressive and intimidating behavior toward the referee at the end of an AFCON 2025 match. In Kansas City, he was replaced in the 71st minute. Samir Chergui came on for him.