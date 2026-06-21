Belgium and Iran face tense World Cup Group G showdown in Los Angeles

Belgium arrived in Los Angeles as Group G’s favorite, but a VAR wipeout of Mehdi Taremi’s goal showed how thin the margin was against Iran.

Belgium came into SoFi Stadium with the pressure of a favorite and the burden of a country that has long been expected to go deeper than the group stage. Iran answered with the kind of stubborn, set-piece danger that can turn a World Cup night on its head, and the match quickly looked less like a mismatch than a test of whether Belgium could make control count.

The stakes were obvious before kickoff. Belgium had opened Group G with a 1-1 draw against Egypt in Seattle, while Iran had drawn 2-2 with New Zealand in Los Angeles, leaving all four teams level on one point before this game. FIFA listed Belgium as the group favorite, backed by a team that won five and drew three in UEFA qualifying, while Iran arrived after topping AFC qualifying Group A despite drawing twice with Uzbekistan.

That background framed the tactical battle in Los Angeles. Belgium’s challenge was to turn possession and field position into authority, the sort of sustained pressure that has often separated Belgium’s most celebrated teams from the nearly-good-enough versions. FIFA’s record of Belgium’s best World Cup finish, third place in 2018, and its run to fourth in Mexico in 1986 after losing to Diego Maradona’s Argentina, reinforced why every Group G point carried weight for a side still judged against knockout-round standards.

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Iran, by contrast, played with the profile of a team trying to extend its ceiling. FIFA’s description of its best World Cup finish as the group stage tells the story of the challenge in front of Amir Ghalenoei’s side, but not of its threat. Iran still created a moment that could have altered the match when Mehdi Taremi had a goal ruled out by VAR, a reminder that the team could unsettle a stronger opponent if Belgium ever lost shape or concentration.

The atmosphere only sharpened the edge. The Iranian national anthem was reportedly booed before kickoff, giving the game a political charge that sat alongside the football. Ghalenoei had also complained about difficult preparation conditions before the match, another layer to a contest that already felt loaded with pressure.

Photo by Israel Torres

What this matchup revealed was simple enough. Belgium still had the tools to control large stretches of a World Cup game, but control alone did not guarantee comfort. Iran again showed that it could threaten better-resourced opponents through discipline, dead-ball routines and moments of precision. In a Group G where every team began on the same point, that was enough to keep the race to the knockout rounds wide open.