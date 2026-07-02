Belgium coach credits bench after historic World Cup comeback

Belgium erased a two-goal deficit in Seattle, and Rudi García pointed to his bench after Youri Tielemans’ final-minute penalty sealed a 3-2 extra-time win over Senegal.

Belgium came from 2-0 down to beat Senegal 3-2 at Seattle Stadium on July 1, and coach Rudi García said the turnaround was driven as much by his substitutes and late adjustments as by the starting lineup. Youri Tielemans converted the decisive penalty in the final minute of extra time, sending Belgium into the World Cup round of 16 after one of the tournament’s most dramatic recoveries.

Senegal had taken control through first-half goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr, and for long stretches looked set for a first World Cup knockout win since 2002. Belgium fought back in the closing minutes, forcing extra time before Tielemans settled the match, a finish Reuters described as the latest winning goal in World Cup history.

García had warned before kickoff that Belgium could not afford to take anything for granted. He described Senegal as very fast, very strong, technical and well organized defensively, and he stressed that Belgium’s edge came from the depth of a squad that was fully fit. His 26-man World Cup group included Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel and Romelu Lukaku, a list that gave Belgium experienced alternatives when the match began to tilt.

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That depth mattered once Senegal’s lead forced Belgium to change the rhythm of the game. García framed the comeback as evidence that modern tournament football is decided by more than the 11 names on the team sheet, with the bench helping to sustain pressure and alter the match late. The victory also moved Belgium beyond the disappointment of its group-stage exit at Qatar 2022 and into the last 16, where its next opponent was to be determined by the United States-Bosnia-Herzegovina matchup.