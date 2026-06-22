Belgium held to second World Cup draw, faces group-stage exit risk

Belgium’s second draw left Rudi García’s team needing help in Group G, with qualification no longer in its own hands after the Iran stalemate.

Belgium’s second World Cup draw left Rudi García’s side on the brink of a group-stage reckoning, with qualification now tied to other results as much as its own finish against New Zealand. The Red Devils entered the tournament aiming to build on their third-place run in 2018 and erase the sting of Qatar 2022, but the path out of Group G has narrowed fast.

Belgium is competing in its 15th World Cup and its fourth in a row, yet the pedigree has not translated into control of the group. Drawn alongside Egypt, Iran and New Zealand, Belgium still has a route into the Round of 32, but the format only advances the top two teams in each group and the eight best third-place finishers. That leaves García’s team with room to recover and no room left to waste points.

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The pressure sharpened after the 21 June meeting with Iran at Los Angeles Stadium, where Argentine referee Darío Herrera took charge. The result did not settle Belgium’s campaign, but it did turn the final group match into a must-manage contest rather than a simple opportunity to finish strong. Belgium now closes the first stage against New Zealand on 27 June, with its margin for error gone.

For García, the concern is not just the standings but the disconnect between reputation and output. Belgium’s squad includes Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel and Romelu Lukaku, a core that would ordinarily give the side the tools to impose itself in a group like this. Instead, the team has been forced into a results chase, relying on arithmetic and outside help rather than the authority expected from one of Europe’s most established national teams.

Photo by Jeffrey Paa Kwesi Opare

The immediate task is straightforward: Belgium must turn its final group match into a statement rather than another missed chance. Against New Zealand, García’s team needs a cleaner, more decisive performance if it is to avoid an early exit that would land as a serious setback for a squad built to contend deep into the tournament.