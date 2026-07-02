Belgium stuns Senegal with late comeback, reaches World Cup round of 16

Down 2-0 with five minutes left, Belgium scored twice in three minutes and won on a 120+5 penalty to reach the last 16.

Belgium was two goals down with five minutes left in Seattle and still left with a 3-2 win over Senegal after extra time. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th minute, Youri Tielemans equalized three minutes later, and Tielemans converted again from the penalty spot in the 120th minute plus five to send Belgium into the World Cup round of 16.

Senegal had controlled most of the night and looked to have the match in hand after Habib Diarra scored in the 25th minute and Ismaïla Sarr added another in the 51st. Belgium had entered the knockout round as Group G winners, while Senegal arrived as one of the eight third-place teams that reached the bracket, and for much of the game that gap in momentum seemed to favor Senegal more than the standings did.

The final stretch changed the match’s tone completely. Belgium stopped playing as if time were running out and began forcing Senegal deeper, with Lukaku’s finish opening the door and Tielemans arriving almost immediately after to turn panic into belief. BBC Sport noted that Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku had already been taken off while Belgium trailed 2-0, underlining how close the team was to running out of solutions before the comeback began.

AI-generated illustration

The extra time winner added another layer of dispute. The penalty that settled the match drew debate over whether the foul was clear or questionable, but Tielemans made the call stand up on the scoreboard. FIFA called the comeback “incredible” and pointed out that Belgium appeared eliminated when it was still 2-0 down and the clock was nearly gone.

Belgium’s route into the last 16 now sets up a meeting with the winner of the United States-Bosnia-Herzegovina clash. For Senegal, the defeat was brutal because it came after long stretches of control and a two-goal cushion, but for Belgium it reinforced a familiar image: a side that can survive in the thinnest margins, even if the harder test is whether that resilience holds against an opponent stronger than the one it escaped in Seattle.