Belgium win draws record 30 million U.S. World Cup viewers

Fox said 30 million people watched Belgium’s 4-1 win over the United States, with the audience peaking at 36.8 million. The match set a new U.S. record for a soccer telecast.

Fox said 30 million people watched Belgium’s 4-1 win over the United States in a World Cup round-of-16 match on Monday in Seattle, setting a new record for the most-watched soccer telecast in U.S. history. The audience peaked at more than 36.8 million between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time as Belgium advanced to the quarterfinals and eliminated the last of the tournament’s three co-hosts.

The numbers gave Fox another ratings milestone just days after the network said the United States-Bosnia-Herzegovina match had drawn 26.4 million viewers, also a record at the time. Fox had said nearly 24.4 million people watched that match in English, while Telemundo reported 9.8 million Spanish-language viewers. Together, those figures reflected a broader audience base than the sport has ever commanded in the American market.

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The Bosnia match had already passed the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup final between the United States and Japan, which had stood as the benchmark for U.S. soccer on English-language television with about 22.3 million viewers. Combined English-and-Spanish viewing for that final was cited at about 26.7 million. Fox also said the Bosnia telecast was the most-watched program on any network since the Seahawks beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, underscoring how far soccer’s best U.S. audience had moved beyond a niche sports rating.

Source: foxtv.com

Belgium’s victory carried added weight because it ended the U.S. men’s run in the tournament after the Americans had reached the knockout stage for the first time since 2002. Fox Sports said the Belgium game was not only the most-watched soccer telecast in English-language U.S. history, but also the most-watched overall when all viewers for the broadcast were counted.

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For broadcasters, advertisers and the leagues tracking the sport’s American reach, the run of records points to a larger shift. A World Cup match involving the U.S. men is now drawing audiences that rival major national events, with the combination of a home-soil tournament, team momentum and broad English- and Spanish-language distribution pushing soccer into a new place in U.S. media.