Belle Burden's memoir hit No. 1 as a divorce warning, but court records showed the author had substantial family wealth all along.

Belle Burden's bestseller Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage was marketed as a cautionary tale about women left financially vulnerable after divorce, but court documents and contemporaneous reviews pointed to a different backdrop: substantial family wealth. The Dial Press released the 256-page memoir on Jan. 13, 2026, and it reached No. 1 on the New York Times hardcover nonfiction list in January before entering its ninth printing four months later.

A Jan. 11, 2026 review described the book as a story of a "well-to-do Manhattan" marriage, a phrase that now reads as a clue to the gap between the memoir's emotional frame and its financial facts. Review of court documents complicated the narrative of financial peril, shifting attention from the book's warning about post-divorce insecurity to the resources that were available around that marriage.

Jill Schlesinger has been pressing into the same territory on Money Moves with Jill Schlesinger, the CBS News podcast that CBS Mornings introduced on June 30, 2026. CBS News describes the show as a way to manage money without jargon or judgment, and one episode with Jill and Mark focused on full financial transparency, what couples should understand before signing a prenup, and how to handle the money talks before marriage. The same episode also took up caller Megan's dispute with her husband over whether they could afford a bigger home.

The podcast has paired that advice with concrete risk scenarios. A July 2, 2026 episode asked whether couples should buy a house together, while a July 23, 2026 installment examined a $50 million Ponzi scheme that ensnared dozens of investors. Burden's memoir scrutiny and Schlesinger's episodes converge on the same practical questions: who can see the accounts, what assets and debts are entering the marriage, and how much family money may stand behind a story of financial vulnerability.