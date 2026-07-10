Bellingham and Haaland friendship set for World Cup showdown

Bellingham and Haaland will meet in Miami as rivals, but their Dortmund bond and viral affection have already made them one of football’s most marketable pairings.

Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland will walk into Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final in Miami as opponents, but their most enduring story remains the one they built together at Borussia Dortmund. FIFA has framed the England-Norway meeting as a reunion of close friends and former teammates whose bond was forged in Germany, where they shared two formative years from 2020 to 2022.

The public fascination comes from how openly the two men have displayed admiration for each other. A clip from September 2021, after Dortmund beat Besiktas, showed Haaland calling Bellingham “amazing” before jokingly kissing him on the cheek. Similar hug-and-celebration moments have kept circulating on Instagram and TikTok, turning a private friendship into part of the players’ global image. FIFA expects the pair to exchange a customary embrace before kickoff, a small ritual that will sit uneasily with the competitive script of a knockout World Cup tie.

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That tension is part of what has made Bellingham and Haaland stand out beyond their numbers. Bellingham’s rise at Dortmund helped make him one of Europe’s most talked-about young players, and UEFA later named him the 2023/24 Champions League Young Player of the Season after he helped Real Madrid win the competition in his first season in Spain. His senior debut for Birmingham City came at 16 years and 38 days old, a marker of precocity that now feels like the starting point for a player built for the biggest stages.

Haaland has been building a different kind of record. The Manchester City forward is the quickest player to score 50 goals in the Champions League, a rate that has helped define him as one of the most ruthless finishers in the modern game. Together, the two players have won an army of admirers precisely because they do not fit the old image of elite men’s football as a closed circuit of rivalry and ego.

Their friendship has become part of the product. The clips, the smiles and the public affection give fans a second storyline to follow, one that travels easily through social feeds and softens the usual hard sell of winner-takes-all football. In Miami, that bond will be tested in a match that turns two of the sport’s most visible young stars into rivals, even if only for 90 minutes.