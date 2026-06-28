Bellingham becomes central to Tuchel's England as World Cup runs on

Tuchel keeps warning Bellingham is no certainty to start, even after the midfielder scored in two World Cup wins and set an England age record.

Jude Bellingham has turned Thomas Tuchel’s England into a side built around movement and flexibility, even as the head coach keeps insisting the Real Madrid midfielder is no guaranteed starter. Tuchel was appointed by the Football Association on 16 October 2024 with the declared aim of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and his contract was extended until 2028 on 12 February 2026, underlining how far England expect this project to run.

The argument around Bellingham has never been just about form. It has been about role, and whether Bellingham or Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers should operate as the No. 10 behind captain Harry Kane. Tuchel has said England have “14 or 15 starters,” a line that captures the squeeze in his squad and the pressure on every selection. It also explains why Bellingham’s ability to move between the half-spaces, break lines and link with Kane has made him central to the way England attack.

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Bellingham answered that debate in England’s 4-2 opening win over Croatia in Dallas on 17 June 2026, scoring in a match Tuchel said showed his “full potential.” England said the start also made Bellingham the youngest European player to feature in four major international tournaments, a milestone that added to the sense that England’s ceiling rises when he is on the pitch and involved high up the field.

He followed that with another landmark in the 0-0 draw with Ghana in Boston on 24 June 2026, when he won his 50th England cap and became the youngest Three Lions player to reach the mark. FIFA named him Player of the Match, a recognition that reflected how much of England’s possession and forward thrust continued to run through him even in a scoreless game.

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Bellingham then scored again in England’s 2-0 victory over Panama in New York/New Jersey on 27 June 2026, opening the scoring in the 62nd minute before Kane added a second five minutes later. The win secured first place in Group L and strengthened the case for Tuchel’s most adaptable option at the center of England’s attack, where Bellingham’s role now looks less like a selection debate than a structural decision.