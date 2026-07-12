Bellingham fires England into World Cup semis after Tuchel criticism

Bellingham scored twice in extra time as England beat Norway 2-1, then pushed back at Thomas Tuchel's "sloppy" verdict.

Jude Bellingham dragged England into the World Cup semi-finals with two goals in a 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in Miami Gardens, then turned the spotlight on Thomas Tuchel’s standards by rejecting the England manager’s harsh post-match verdict. The result sent England into the last four for the fourth time and set up a semi-final against Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Bellingham struck the winner in the third minute of extra time after opening the scoring earlier in the quarter-final, giving England a hard-fought escape against a Norway side that kept the match alive deep into the night at Miami Stadium. England had already needed a 3-2 comeback against Mexico in the round of 16, another game in which Bellingham scored twice, underlining how central the Real Madrid midfielder has become to England’s tournament run.

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Tuchel, appointed England’s men’s head coach on October 16, 2024 and formally starting on January 1, 2025, did not soften his assessment. He described England’s display as “sloppy” and said the team were “lucky” to win. Those comments landed against the backdrop of a squad that has now had to absorb both the pressure of knockout football and the scrutiny of a manager who has made no secret of his demand for higher standards.

Bellingham’s response was a defence of the group as much as of himself. He said England had shown fighting spirit and could “win dirty,” then added that Tuchel “maybe he doesn’t know what it’s like to play” in those conditions. The exchange exposed the tension that can follow a victory when results and public satisfaction are not aligned, even after a place in the semi-finals has been secured.

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For England, the arithmetic is simple enough: two more Bellingham goals, one extra-time winner, and a place in the last four. The emotional balance is less settled. Tuchel’s critique raised the bar publicly; Bellingham’s reply showed that England’s biggest names are ready to push back when a victory is treated as a shortcoming rather than a step toward a title.