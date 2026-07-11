Bellingham fires England level against Norway in World Cup quarterfinal

Jude Bellingham dragged England level with a sharp finish from inside the area, shifting the quarterfinal against Norway and steadying a side that needed control fast.

Jude Bellingham restored England’s balance in Miami Stadium with a quick equalizer against Norway, turning a confusing quarterfinal into a match England could reset on its own terms. The midfielder received the ball inside the area, drove at goal and finished across the keeper from close range to make it 1-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal on July 11 in Miami.

The goal mattered because England had been searching for a foothold against a Norway side that FIFA had framed as one victory away from an unprecedented place in the semifinals. England entered the all-European quarterfinal needing to get back to the World Cup’s last four, and Bellingham’s intervention changed the rhythm before the match could drift further away from them. In a tie that carried knockout stakes for both teams, his finish gave England the one moment of composure it needed.

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That response also fit Bellingham’s place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad. FIFA listed him in England’s World Cup 2026 group, and The Football Association’s record shows he was first called into the senior side in November 2020, at 17, after rising through England’s under-16, under-17 and under-21 setups. He had already built a reputation as a player trusted in difficult moments, first at Birmingham City and then at Borussia Dortmund, before becoming one of the most prominent figures in the England national team.

Against Norway, that background showed up in the manner of the equalizer. Bellingham did not wait for the game to come to him. He took the ball, carried it into the box and finished with the sort of direct action England needed when control was slipping. The strike brought the score level and reasserted his role as the side’s stabilizer, the player most able to interrupt uncertainty with a decisive touch.

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FIFA had described England as one of the contenders in the 2026 tournament, and Bellingham’s goal underlined why. In a quarterfinal defined by pressure and fine margins, England’s most reliable correction came from the 17-year-old debutant turned senior standard-bearer, now central to a team still chasing the tournament’s final stages.