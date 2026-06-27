Bellingham header gives England opening win over Serbia in Euro 2024

Bellingham's 13th-minute header from a deflected Saka cross sent England past Serbia 1-0, a fast start that put the Three Lions top of Group C.

Jude Bellingham’s 13th-minute header gave England the only goal they needed in a 1-0 win over Serbia at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, turning a tight, chance-light opener into three points. Bukayo Saka’s cross from the right was deflected on its way through, and Bellingham arrived with force in the box to guide the ball into the net from close range.

The goal set the tone for England’s opening match in Euro 2024 and underlined a pattern Gareth Southgate’s side have leaned on before: quick service from the right and a midfielder attacking the six-yard area with conviction. UEFA highlighted that route as one of England’s most dangerous, and this finish showed why. It was not a one-off scramble, but a clean example of a repeatable move, with Saka’s delivery and Bellingham’s timing combining to decide the match before Serbia could settle.

England’s edge mattered because the game offered few clear openings. Serbia failed to register a first-half attempt, a sign of how little they threatened once England established control. Bellingham’s strike arrived in a spell when England needed precision more than volume, and the header gave the runners-up from Euro 2020 the fast start they wanted in a group that can tighten quickly.

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The win also had immediate table consequences. England opened Group C with victory and moved top after Denmark and Slovenia drew 1-1 earlier on the same day. That left Southgate’s team with an early cushion in a section where small margins can decide seeding and momentum, especially for a side expected to play deeper into the tournament.

Bellingham said the result was a good start and stressed that England knew the match would be difficult. He pointed to his comfort getting into the penalty area and the importance of beginning the tournament with energy and control, a message that fit the evidence on the pitch: one clean set-piece-style delivery, one decisive header, and a lead England never surrendered.