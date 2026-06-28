Bellingham praises England's response as Kane sets World Cup scoring record

Bellingham scored and set up Kane in a 2-0 win over Panama as England's captain passed Gary Lineker for the country's World Cup scoring record.

England sealed first place in Group L with a 2-0 victory over Panama in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Harry Kane finished the night as the country’s most prolific scorer in World Cup play. Jude Bellingham scored in the 62nd minute and then created Kane’s goal five minutes later, giving England seven points and a place in the round of 32.

The result mattered beyond the standings because England had gone into the match under pressure after a scoreless draw with Ghana and criticism over how little its possession had produced. Against Panama, the chances finally turned into goals, and Bellingham’s direct involvement in both was the clearest answer yet to those doubts. England finished the group stage on seven points, Croatia took second with six, Ghana ended with four, and Panama lost all three matches.

Kane’s finish carried the bigger historical mark. The goal was his 11th at a FIFA World Cup for England, moving him past Gary Lineker’s record of 10 and placing him alone at the top of England Football’s list of World Cup scorers. Kane had already levelled Lineker with his brace against Croatia, and the group finale completed the surpassing.

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That record sharpens the case for Kane’s central role now, not just his place in England’s past. Thomas Tuchel had already described Kane as an “absolute leader” and praised his “complete performance” after the 4-2 win over Croatia, while Bellingham was singled out as a “team player.” The Panama match showed how those labels work together in practice: Bellingham drove the attack from midfield, and Kane finished the move that turned control into another decisive result.

Kane said on ITV that it was a “solid performance” and that he was proud to reach another personal milestone. For England, the milestone sits beside a more immediate question, whether Kane’s finishing and leadership can carry the attack through the knockout rounds after a group phase that began with frustration and ended with a statement.