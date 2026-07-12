Bellingham rescues England as Tuchel questions World Cup performances

Bellingham struck twice in Miami as England beat Norway 2-1 in extra time, but Tuchel again said he was not happy with the performance.

Bellingham struck twice in extra time to send England into the World Cup semi-finals, but the 2-1 win over Norway in Miami also exposed why Thomas Tuchel keeps talking about standards rather than scorelines. England survived another uneven display on July 11, 2026, with Andreas Schjelderup giving Norway the lead before Jude Bellingham equalised and then finished the job in extra time at Miami Stadium.

Tuchel was “not happy” after the match, even though the result ended England’s long wait for a return to the last four. FIFA described the quarter-final as England’s chance to reach a World Cup semi-final for the first time since 2018, and the victory booked a meeting with either Argentina or Switzerland. Norway’s run to the quarter-finals was historic, but England still found a way through because Bellingham kept delivering in decisive moments.

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The pattern has followed England through the tournament. In the round of 16 against Mexico, Jarell Quansah’s red card reduced England to ten men, yet Tuchel still praised the side for fighting relentlessly to protect their lead. In the warm-up against New Zealand on June 6 in Tampa, England won 1-0, but Tuchel said the result mattered less than getting 22 players minutes in stifling conditions. Before the tournament, he had already stressed that England needed to build toward the opening fixture against Croatia on June 17 and adapt to Florida’s heat, humidity, rain and thunderstorms.

That is the tension at the heart of England’s run. The results are holding, but the performances have not always matched them. Tuchel has questioned England’s “freestyling” in the build-up and has made clear that tactical discipline matters more to him than short-term comfort. Against Norway, England used four different combinations in defensive midfield, a sign that Tuchel is still testing structure and flexibility while trying to find a formula that can survive knockout football.

Bellingham’s response after the Norway win sharpened the divide. He said the team had given a great shift and suggested Tuchel “doesn’t know what it’s like” to play in those conditions. Tuchel later said he did not disagree that the players had worked hard, but maintained they still needed to improve.

Struway2 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The wider picture is plain enough. The FA appointed Tuchel on October 16, 2024, with the explicit ambition of winning the 2026 World Cup, and later extended his contract until 2028. England are still alive, still winning, and still being carried by key moments from Bellingham. The question is whether that is tournament craft or a warning sign waiting for a sharper opponent.