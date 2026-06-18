Bellingham says England criticism fuels his World Cup focus

Jude Bellingham said criticism over his England place gives him focus, then answered it with a goal in Dallas as England beat Croatia 4-2.

Jude Bellingham turned a selection argument into a statement in Dallas, scoring England’s third goal just after half-time in a 4-2 World Cup win over Croatia. The Real Madrid midfielder had been at the center of the biggest debate before kickoff, with Thomas Tuchel weighing Bellingham against Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers for the No. 10 role behind captain Harry Kane.

Bellingham said the external noise around his place in the team may sharpen him rather than unsettle him. He said it was “nice to put some of the noise aside” and show his country and teammates how committed he is to helping England win, adding that the honor of playing for England does not change for him no matter what critics say. “It’s been a bit of a tougher season,” he said, pointing to injury problems, scrutiny over his club form in Spain and the uncertainty surrounding his role with the national team.

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That scrutiny has only intensified as England have tried to define who carries the creative burden in Tuchel’s side. The manager has made clear he will not build around a star system, and Bellingham’s status has come under fresh examination because Rogers has emerged as a serious option. Bellingham said he feels “fresh and sharp” for the tournament and admitted, “I’ve got a little bit of a chip on my shoulder,” a line that fit the edge he showed in his first start of the campaign.

The match also offered a reminder of why Bellingham remains such a divisive but central figure for England. Jordan Henderson backed him strongly, calling him a “big-game player” and saying he gives England an “X-factor,” while stressing that his influence and teammate qualities are often misunderstood. For England, that is the tension around Bellingham in one line: he is asked to carry expectation, absorb criticism and still produce decisive moments.

His relationship with Tuchel has not always run smoothly. BBC Sport has reported that Tuchel previously criticized Bellingham’s body language and left him out of England squads for the friendly against Wales and the World Cup qualifier away to Latvia in October after shoulder surgery. Since England’s Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain, Bellingham has made only nine starts in England’s 20 matches, a run that reflects both injuries and selection decisions.

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Bellingham’s place in the national imagination was cemented at Euro 2024, when he scored a stoppage-time overhead kick against Slovakia in the 94th minute and 34th second to rescue England before a 2-1 extra-time win. That kind of moment is why the burden on him keeps growing. In Dallas, he showed how he intends to use it.