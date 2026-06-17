Bellingham set to start as England face Croatia in World Cup opener

Bellingham’s No. 10 shirt handed England a bold attacking signal as they opened against Croatia, the same opponent that knocked them out in 2018.

Jude Bellingham carried England’s biggest tactical gamble into the World Cup opener in Dallas: Thomas Tuchel had handed him the No. 10 shirt and the responsibility of turning a new midfield plan into immediate output against Croatia. With Harry Kane kept in the No. 9 role, England signaled that the attack would run through Bellingham’s creativity behind the captain, not around him.

The move mattered because it was not simply a squad-number call. England confirmed their World Cup numbers on June 2, 2026, and Tuchel used that announcement to sharpen the picture around his preferred attacking core. Even so, the manager had kept the pressure on Bellingham, saying he was not guaranteed a starting spot and that England had “14 or 15 starters.” That framing left the No. 10 battle alive during qualifying, where Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers emerged as Bellingham’s main competitor for the role.

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Tuchel’s selection logic pointed to a broader shift in how England wanted to attack. Instead of building around a fixed hierarchy, he had encouraged competition for places and made the central midfield role a live contest. Bellingham, 21, had been positioned as the main creative force behind Kane, the kind of player expected to connect possession, break lines and give England more control in the final third than they showed in some previous tournament setups.

The stakes were amplified by the opponent. England and Croatia met in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, when Croatia won and England’s run ended one step short of the final. England reached the semi-finals at Russia 2018, but the memory of that defeat still hangs over every major tournament meeting with Croatia, especially with England now chasing a second World Cup title, 60 years after their only triumph in 1966.

Hossein Zohrevand via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

That is why the No. 10 shirt on Bellingham has felt like more than a squad detail. If he can dictate the opening game and give Kane a steady supply of chances, Tuchel’s new-look midfield will look like a genuine upgrade. If not, the competition with Rogers and the uncertainty around the attacking structure will sharpen quickly, and England’s path through the tournament may begin with a more familiar debate about balance, control and whether the team has enough to carry its title bid all the way to the final.