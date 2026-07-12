Bellingham's extra-time winner sends England into World Cup semifinals

Bellingham’s second goal in extra time lifted England past Norway 2-1 in Miami, sending Thomas Tuchel’s side into the World Cup semifinals.

Jude Bellingham kept England alive when the match was already fraying under Miami’s heat, then finished it in the first minutes of extra time to beat Norway 2-1 and send Thomas Tuchel’s team into the World Cup semifinals.

At Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on July 11, 2026, Bellingham scored twice, including the decisive goal three minutes into the extra period. Morgan Rogers drove in a powerful shot that left the ball loose near the box, and Bellingham reacted first to steer in the winner from close range with his left foot. The finish gave England a result that felt as much about nerve as it did about talent, after another tense knockout game for a team still trying to prove it can stay composed when pressure tightens.

Norway had struck first in the 36th minute through Andreas Schjelderup, whose shot hit the post before going in. England answered late in first-half stoppage time when Anthony Gordon found Bellingham, who controlled the pass and equalized before the break. The match then swung through a series of narrow escapes and disallowed goals. Torbjørn Heggem had a goal ruled out after VAR reviewed a foul by Erling Haaland in the buildup, and Harry Kane also saw a goal erased for offside.

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Bellingham’s brace lifted him to six goals in the tournament, moving him within two of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in the race for the Golden Boot. More important for England, the victory delivered a fourth World Cup semifinal in the nation’s history and only the second in three tournaments, strengthening the sense that this group is learning how to survive the moments that have undone past English teams.

That is where Bellingham has become central. He is not just a midfielder arriving late for goals; he has changed the emotional shape of England’s biggest matches, giving Tuchel a player who can absorb chaos and then turn it into an advantage. England had already labored through earlier rounds against the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mexico, but Bellingham’s interventions have repeatedly given the side a foothold when games threaten to slip away.

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England will face the winner of Argentina against Switzerland in Atlanta on Wednesday, with a place in the final at stake and Norway left to absorb the disappointment of another missed chance at a first semifinal run.