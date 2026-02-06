Local Rumor on Selby Avenue to Close This Weekend

Local Rumor, a staple on Selby Avenue, will close this weekend, marking the end of a cherished neighborhood restaurant.

Local Rumor, a well-known restaurant located on Selby Avenue, is set to close its doors this weekend, marking the end of an era for the local dining scene. The closure was confirmed by the Pioneer Press, which reported that this weekend will be the last opportunity for patrons to enjoy the restaurant's offerings.

The End of a Neighborhood Staple

Local Rumor has been a fixture in the Selby Avenue neighborhood, frequently praised for its inviting atmosphere and role in the community. Its departure will leave a noticeable gap in the local culinary landscape, especially for regulars and residents who have come to rely on the restaurant as a gathering place.

Impact on the Community

The closure of Local Rumor is particularly significant for the Selby Avenue area, which has seen a wave of new eateries and longstanding establishments alike facing challenges in recent years. While the Pioneer Press did not disclose specific reasons behind the decision to close, the news comes as the broader restaurant industry continues to adapt to shifting economic and social dynamics.

What This Means for Local Diners

This weekend presents one last chance for fans of Local Rumor to visit and enjoy their favorite dishes. For many, the restaurant has been more than just a place to eat—it has served as a venue for celebrations, casual dinners, and community events. The impending closure may prompt diners to reflect on the importance of supporting local businesses, particularly as the food service landscape evolves.

Looking Ahead

While Local Rumor's closure marks the end of a chapter on Selby Avenue, the future of the site remains uncertain. Community members and local business advocates will likely watch closely to see what, if anything, takes its place. For now, the focus remains on saying goodbye to a beloved restaurant that has left a lasting impression on its patrons and the neighborhood as a whole.

For more information on local restaurant news and updates, visit the Pioneer Press.