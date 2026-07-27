Beltrán, Jones and Kent enter Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown

Beltrán, Jones and Kent were enshrined in Cooperstown after voters finally rewarded peak power, with Beltrán and Jones clearing the writers’ 75% bar and Kent winning committee support.

Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent were formally enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, a class that pushed the Hall to reckon again with peak performance, postseason reputation and how long it now takes elite players to get in. The Hall described Beltrán and Jones as “one of the most accomplished center fielders in recent Major League history,” and said the 2026 group added depth to the Hall’s center-field roster.

Beltrán and Jones were elected on Jan. 20, 2026, through the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. Beltrán received 84.2% of the vote in his fourth year on the ballot, while Jones earned 78.4% in his ninth year. Their elections reflected a shift in how voters have begun weighing players whose value came through sustained excellence, elite defense in center and star-level production across long careers that stretched far beyond one team or one era.

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Kent reached Cooperstown by a different route. He was elected in December 2025 by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee, appearing on 14 of 16 ballots at age 57. Kent, who played for six teams, spent years as a difficult Hall case because his value was rooted in power at second base, a position not usually associated with offensive milestones on that scale. Beltrán played for seven teams and Jones for five, underlining how each built a career across the league rather than in one uniform.

MLB.com framed the three as “three of the most feared hitters of the late 1990s and early 2000s,” a description that captured why the class resonated beyond the ceremony itself. Beltrán’s path carried a personal link to Cooperstown as well. On the eve of induction, he recalled a 1999 visit with the Kansas City Royals, when George Brett told him he seemed destined for the Hall of Fame even before he had played a full major league season.

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That mix of delayed voting support, committee selection and star power gave the 2026 class unusual weight. It showed a Hall that continues to expand the case for players whose reputations were built on dominance, versatility and impact that often outlasted the old limits of ballot timing.