Beltrán, Jones and Kent reach Cooperstown after long Hall of Fame waits

Beltrán and Jones finally crossed the Hall's 75% line after four and nine ballots, joining Kent in Cooperstown after years of waiting.

The Baseball Hall of Fame inducted Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent in Cooperstown on Sunday, capping two long writer-ballot waits and one committee election. Beltrán and Jones cleared the Hall’s 75% threshold on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot in January, while Kent had already been elected in December by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.

Beltrán and Jones reached Cooperstown by different routes, but both carried the kind of résumé that forced voters to keep revisiting their cases. The BBWAA noted that the two center fielders were born within one day of each other in 1977. MLB.com said Beltrán was on the ballot for the fourth time and Jones for the ninth, a sign of how long it took for their candidacies to move from debate to election. Beltrán’s path also reflected how a player can outlast the shadow of past controversy, with voters eventually weighing his career more heavily than the noise around it.

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Kent’s election closed a separate wait. He was elected on Dec. 8, 2025, and MLB.com described him as the all-time home-run leader among second basemen, a distinction that helped define his case. Together, the three formed what MLB.com called “three of the most feared hitters of the late 1990s and early 2000s,” a class that shows how Hall voters are increasingly rewarding peak offensive value, postseason visibility and a re-evaluation that can take years to catch up with a player’s actual record.

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Hall of Fame Weekend ran from July 24 through July 27 in Cooperstown, New York, with the induction ceremony scheduled for July 26. The museum also promoted special parking options for visitors as the town prepared for the weekend crowd. MLB.com said the newly elected Hall of Famers were scheduled to visit MLB Network studios on Jan. 23, 2026, after the election results were announced on Jan. 20. The 2026 class now stands as a reminder that Hall standards keep changing, and that time can soften both old snubs and old objections.