Ben Earl urges Nations Championship format change after England's brutal schedule

Ben Earl wants the Nations Championship reshaped after England's 45-21 loss in Johannesburg. The opener showed how quickly the new calendar can turn brutal.

Ben Earl has called for a change to rugby’s Nations Championship after England were beaten 45-21 by South Africa in the tournament opener at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. The Springboks crossed for seven tries through T du Toit, Kolbe, Arendse, Williams, Kriel, Marx and Dixon, while England replied through George, Martin and Coles.

The result came in the first round of a biennial competition created by Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR, built around a north-versus-south format that brings together 10 associated unions and federations plus Japan and Fiji. BBC Sport said the championship will begin in July 2026 with a six-Test Super Saturday round of fixtures, a launch model that compresses a full slate of top-tier internationals into the same window.

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For England, that meant a long-haul trip to South Africa for one of the hardest assignments in the sport, then an 80-minute collision with the world champions in Johannesburg. The opener was described as brutal, and Earl’s criticism puts the focus on what comes after the first whistle, not just the spectacle of the first kick-off. A calendar built around cross-hemisphere matchups increases the travel burden as well as the physical cost, with recovery time shrinking once a team is dropped straight into another elite Test block.

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England’s loss also revived an old pattern. South Africa had already beaten England 29-20 at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium in November 2024, and the latest result underlined how often the same heavyweights are being asked to meet at maximum intensity, with little margin for error and little room for a soft landing in between. In Johannesburg, England’s scoreline kept the game respectable on paper, but the seven-try margin told a harsher story about the workload.

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That is why Earl’s intervention matters beyond one result. The Nations Championship is being sold as a bigger, more coherent global product, but if the format keeps stacking travel, intensity and compressed recovery windows on to players, the pressure will fall on those doing the running and tackling rather than on the people benefiting from a richer international calendar. England’s bruising start gave that argument a vivid opening case.