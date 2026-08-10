Ben Jones, who played Cooter on Dukes of Hazzard, dies at 84

Ben Jones, who turned Cooter Davenport into a fixture of TV nostalgia and later served Georgia in Congress, died at 84.

Ben Jones, the actor who played Cooter Davenport on The Dukes of Hazzard and later served Georgia in Congress, died at 84. Born in Tarboro, Edgecombe County, North Carolina, and raised in Portsmouth, Virginia, Jones became one of the most recognizable faces to emerge from a series that never really left American pop culture.

The U.S. House history site lists Jones’s birth date as Aug. 30, 1941, and says he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth. That Southern upbringing shaped the public persona he carried for decades, even as his work moved far beyond the auto shop of Hazzard County. Jones kept that character alive long after the show ended, and Cooter’s Place, the brand built around his TV legacy, described him as the face that helped preserve it for fans.

Jones also made an unusual leap from television into elected office. Congress.gov identifies him as a former representative from Georgia, and GovTrack says he served Georgia’s 4th congressional district from 1989 to 1992. A Washington Post report dated Nov. 18, 1992, said Jones won the House seat in 1988 by defeating Republican incumbent Patrick L. Swindall. Cooter’s Place said he served two terms before redistricting took the seat from him, then returned to entertainment and political commentary.

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His life offscreen was marked by turmoil before a later period of stability. In a 2023 interview with GPB, Jones was described as having gone through 20 years of alcoholism, failed marriages and turmoil before finding success in acting, politics and business. The same interview said he was happily married to his fifth wife, Alma. That arc helped make Jones a familiar figure in a different register too, not just as a relic of 1970s television but as a man who moved through addiction, public office and nostalgia-driven reinvention.

Jones’s career reflected the way American memory has shifted around once-mainstream entertainment. Cooter Davenport remained a durable pop-culture symbol, while Jones himself became a recurring presence in political and media spaces that traded on his regional identity and his long afterlife as a television character.