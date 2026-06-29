Ben Stokes rules out England return for Ashes comeback

Ben Stokes ruled out an Ashes comeback and ended his England career at Trent Bridge, where a standing ovation followed a wicket with his first ball after the announcement.

At Trent Bridge, Ben Stokes ruled out any England comeback for next summer’s Ashes, drawing a line under his international career as he closed in on the end of the third Test against New Zealand. The 35-year-old said he was “done” after the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed he would retire from international cricket and step down as England Men’s Test captain at the end of the match.

Stokes had told Joe Root before making the announcement, then asked his team-mates to “give everything for the last two days” and put emotion aside until the match was over. Inside the dressing room, he was even more direct: “This is my last two days as your captain and my last two days representing England.” The crowd at Nottingham responded with a standing ovation, and Stokes later took a wicket with his first ball after the news broke.

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Stokes had signed a new two-year central contract in November 2025 that was due to run until September 2027. That deal meant he could have remained available for the home series, but the captaincy and the workload have left him unwilling to extend his career further.

Stokes has been England’s Test captain since 2022, and he described the role as the greatest honour of his career. He also acknowledged the strain that comes with leading the side, saying it could be emotionally draining and harmful to him. A shoulder injury, a heavy Ashes defeat in Australia and a nightclub-related controversy all added to a difficult six months.

Root had said earlier in June that he would be ready to step in when Stokes was unavailable.