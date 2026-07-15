Ben Stokes set for Durham white-ball return against Derbyshire

Ben Stokes will reappear for Durham in the One-Day Cup after ending his England career, a move that highlights how elite cricketers now manage selective workloads.

Ben Stokes will make his first county white-ball appearance since announcing his international retirement when Durham face Derbyshire in the Metro Bank One Day Cup at the OurCoop County Ground in Derby on Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

The 34-year-old’s return matters beyond one fixture list entry. Stokes has spent the past few years moving between formats, injuries and carefully managed workloads, and his next Durham appearance will test how far modern elite careers can separate international retirement from selective domestic participation. For clubs, a player with Stokes’s profile brings both performance and attention, even when the commitment is only partial and the calendar is tightly controlled.

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Stokes announced on 28 June that he would retire from international cricket at the end of the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, closing a 15-year England career and a four-year spell as Test captain. Durham head coach Ryan Campbell said he had exchanged text messages with Stokes and expected to see “a bit of Ben” in the One-Day Cup, with the possibility of some County Championship cricket too. Campbell also said Stokes had been scheduled to play in the competition and that Durham do not have him contracted for The Hundred in 2026 after he opted not to enter the auction.

His path back to Durham white-ball cricket also reflects a broader recalibration in how top players view workload. When Stokes retired from one-day internationals in 2022, he said playing all three formats was unsustainable for him. By then, he had played 104 ODIs, scored 2,919 runs and taken 74 wickets, with his farewell coming at Durham’s Riverside ground. His ODI legacy remains anchored by the unbeaten 84 he made in England’s 2019 World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord’s, an innings that helped deliver England’s first men’s Cricket World Cup.

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Durham’s records show Stokes returned to county whites in 2024 after knee surgery, making three appearances that season, including a Championship comeback against Lancashire before later featuring against Worcestershire. Another appearance against Derbyshire would add to a Durham career that has already stretched across formats and across the changing demands of the modern game, where retirement from one stage no longer necessarily means leaving the stage entirely.