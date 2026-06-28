Ben Stokes shocks England by announcing Test retirement

Ben Stokes stunned Trent Bridge by ending his Test career mid-match, telling teammates it was his last two days as England captain and player.

Ben Stokes brought down the curtain on a 15-year international career in the middle of a live Test decider, telling England teammates at Trent Bridge that he would retire from international cricket after the third Test against New Zealand.

The announcement came on day four, around 15 minutes before tea, with England still locked at 1-1 in the series. Stokes informed the dressing room before play that, in his words, “This is my last two days as your captain and my last two days representing England.” The England and Wales Cricket Board then confirmed that he would step down as England Men’s Test captain and end his England career in the third Rothesay Test at Nottingham.

The timing was as striking as the decision itself. Stokes still took a wicket and later batted aggressively after the announcement, a reminder of the high-risk, high-impact style that has defined both his leadership and his playing career. Jonathan Agnew described the departure as unconventional, a fitting word for a cricketer who has repeatedly pushed England into moments others would have avoided.

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Stokes’ England journey began in 2011 with the white-ball side, and he made his Test debut in December 2013 at Adelaide during the Ashes. He has captained the Test side since April 2022, meaning his England career spanned 15 years, including four years as Test captain. By choosing to exit in the middle of a decisive match rather than after a ceremonial farewell, Stokes echoed the same instinct for disruption that shaped his captaincy.

England Cricket marked the moment with an emotional public farewell, calling him one of the side’s all-time greatest captains. That response reflected not only the volume of runs, wickets and victories attached to his name, but also the scale of his presence in England’s modern cricket identity. His most famous single act remains the unbeaten 84 in the 2019 ODI World Cup final against New Zealand, an innings that helped deliver one of the most important wins in English cricket history.

His retirement leaves England in the middle of a series that still demands a result, and it closes the career of a captain who often made the boldest choice at the most difficult moment. Stokes left the field at Trent Bridge not with a staged farewell, but with the same force and unpredictability that defined his rise.