Benbouali header sparks Algeria comeback over Jordan in World Cup clash

Benbouali’s 69th-minute header leveled Jordan, and Gouiri’s late winner kept Algeria alive with its first three points. The result also sealed Jordan’s exit.

Nadhir Benbouali’s towering header in the 69th minute changed everything for Algeria at Levi’s Stadium, turning a tight World Cup group match against Jordan into a comeback that kept the North Africans alive. Riyad Mahrez delivered the corner with precision, Benbouali rose above the crowd, and the equalizer rewarded Algeria’s sustained pressure before Amine Gouiri completed the turnaround in a 2-1 win.

The match had already been tilting toward Algeria before Benbouali struck. Algeria had pressed throughout the first half and even claimed a penalty, but VAR overturned the appeal and Jordan escaped. That decision did not blunt the response from the Selección de Argelia, which kept forcing set pieces and loading the Jordanian area until the dead-ball pressure finally paid off. Both second-half goals came from corners, a detail that underscored how Algeria wore Jordan down rather than waiting for open play to provide an opening.

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Benbouali’s header, directed from the center of the box, reset the narrative immediately. Instead of chasing a result, Algeria suddenly felt in control of its own path in the second round of Grupo J on June 22, 2026, in San Francisco. The equalizer lifted the tempo, the belief in the stands grew, and the team carried that momentum into the final minutes, where Gouiri found the decisive finish in the 82nd minute.

The winner still needed confirmation. VAR validated Gouiri’s goal in the 84th minute, and by then Jordan’s resistance had finally broken. Algeria walked away with its first three points of the tournament, a result that kept its knockout-round hopes alive heading into a decisive final match against Austria. Jordan, by contrast, stayed without a first World Cup point and was eliminated.

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The result also had wider group consequences. Algeria’s comeback helped confirm Argentina as winner of Grupo J, while Algeria preserved a route forward that had looked uncertain when the game remained level. Benbouali’s header mattered because it did more than tie the score. It turned pressure into reward, gave Algeria a foothold when the margins were narrowing, and kept the tournament story alive for one more night.