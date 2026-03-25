Bengals Sign 41-Year-Old Joe Flacco to One-Year Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed 41-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco to a one-year, $6 million contract, adding experience to their roster for the upcoming NFL season.

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on a one-year contract valued at $6 million, according to multiple league sources. The signing, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by The New York Times and NFL.com, adds one of the NFL's most experienced quarterbacks to the Bengals' depth chart ahead of the 2026 season.

Flacco Returns for Another Season

At 41 years old, Flacco continues his extended NFL career with a new opportunity in Cincinnati. The deal, which both The New York Times and NFL.com specify as worth $6 million for one year, signals the Bengals' intent to bolster their quarterback room with a seasoned presence capable of contributing both on the field and as a mentor to younger players.

ESPN highlighted Flacco's age, noting the rarity and significance of a quarterback signing at 41.

The New York Times and NFL.com both reported the financial terms as $6 million for the 2026 season.

Flacco's Career and Impact

Flacco, a Super Bowl MVP and longtime starter, enters his 19th season in the league. Over his career, he has posted notable statistics including over 42,000 passing yards, more than 230 touchdowns, and a reputation for playoff poise. His experience is expected to provide stability and leadership for the Bengals, who have faced quarterback injuries in recent years.

Flacco's career stats reflect his longevity and ability to adapt to different teams and offensive systems.

His previous contracts and earnings, as documented by Spotrac, show a steady veteran presence in the league, now continuing with Cincinnati.

What Flacco Brings to Cincinnati

The Bengals, known for their dynamic offense and recent playoff runs, add Flacco as a reliable backup option or potential starter, depending on the health and performance of their current quarterback lineup. Flacco's experience in high-pressure situations, including his Super Bowl-winning run with the Baltimore Ravens, could prove invaluable in guiding the Bengals through the long NFL season.

As noted by the Bengals' franchise history, the team has often relied on veteran leadership to stabilize the roster during challenging seasons. Flacco's signing aligns with this approach, offering both on-field insurance and off-field mentorship.

Contract and Cap Implications

The one-year, $6 million deal is consistent across all major outlets. According to the NFLPA's public salary cap report, the Bengals have the financial flexibility to accommodate Flacco's contract without significant impact on their overall cap structure. This move allows the team to maintain depth without sacrificing resources for other positions of need.

League Perspective

Flacco's continued career at age 41 places him among a select group of quarterbacks who have played into their forties, further cementing his legacy as one of the NFL's enduring signal callers. The Bengals' decision to sign Flacco reflects a league-wide appreciation for experienced quarterbacks who can step into starting roles if necessary, especially in a league where injuries and performance fluctuations are common.

Looking Ahead

With Joe Flacco joining the Bengals for the 2026 season, Cincinnati strengthens its quarterback corps with a proven veteran. Whether Flacco serves primarily as a backup, mentor, or steps into a starting role, his presence adds depth and experience to a team aiming for postseason success.

Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how Flacco's role evolves in Cincinnati, and whether his leadership can help the Bengals navigate the challenges of the upcoming NFL campaign.