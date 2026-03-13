Bengaluru’s weekend promises food festivals, a live Sanam concert, and vibrant art shows, offering residents and visitors a lively cultural experience.

Bengaluru is set for a lively weekend as the city gears up to host a series of food festivals, a highly anticipated Sanam concert, and diverse art shows across prominent venues. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to a dynamic blend of culinary experiences, live music, and creative expression, reflecting Bengaluru’s reputation as a cultural hub.

Citywide Food Festivals Highlight Local and Global Flavors

This weekend, several neighborhoods in Bengaluru will be transformed by bustling food festivals that showcase both traditional Karnataka cuisine and international fare. According to Deccan Herald, these food fests are drawing foodies from across the city, offering tasting menus, live cooking demonstrations, and workshops with local chefs. Attendees can expect to sample regional favorites like ragi mudde and bisi bele bath, as well as fusion dishes and global street food. These events not only highlight Bengaluru’s culinary diversity but also support local businesses and food entrepreneurs.

Venue variety: Food fests are scheduled at shopping malls, community centers, and open-air gardens.

Food fests are scheduled at shopping malls, community centers, and open-air gardens. Participation: According to Eventbrite Bengaluru, ticketed and free-entry events are available, catering to all audiences.

According to Eventbrite Bengaluru, ticketed and free-entry events are available, catering to all audiences. Workshops: Sessions on millet-based recipes and sustainable cooking are part of several event lineups.

Sanam Concert Draws Music Lovers

The highlight for many this weekend is the live concert by the popular band Sanam. Known for their energetic performances and retro Bollywood covers, Sanam’s show is expected to attract thousands of fans to a central city venue. The Bangalore International Centre and other cultural spaces are promoting the event, emphasizing its appeal to both young audiences and families.

Timing: The concert is scheduled for Saturday evening, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday evening, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets: Advance sales report near-capacity attendance, reflecting Sanam’s strong local fanbase.

Advance sales report near-capacity attendance, reflecting Sanam’s strong local fanbase. Lineup: The band will perform a mix of their original hits and classic Hindi numbers.

Art Shows and Creative Exhibitions Across Bengaluru

In addition to food and music, art lovers have much to explore this weekend. Several galleries and pop-up spaces are hosting exhibitions featuring contemporary and traditional artists. The official Bengaluru Urban District event calendar lists multiple art events, from solo painting exhibitions to collaborative sculpture installations. These exhibitions provide a platform for emerging talents and established names to connect with the city’s vibrant creative community.

Event diversity: Shows cover themes from urban life to nature, using media such as painting, digital art, and sculpture.

Shows cover themes from urban life to nature, using media such as painting, digital art, and sculpture. Accessibility: Many galleries offer free entry, while some host guided tours and artist talks.

Many galleries offer free entry, while some host guided tours and artist talks. Community engagement: Interactive workshops invite visitors to participate in live art-making sessions.

Urban Culture on Display

As Bengaluru’s population continues to grow and diversify, the city’s event calendar reflects its status as a cosmopolitan metropolis. Data from the Statistical Abstract of Karnataka shows that the number of annual cultural events has steadily increased, with Bengaluru accounting for a significant share of Karnataka’s cultural and tourism activities.

Looking Ahead

This weekend’s packed lineup of food fests, live music, and art exhibitions demonstrates Bengaluru’s ongoing commitment to fostering a rich and inclusive cultural landscape. Whether savoring local flavors, enjoying live music, or exploring new art, Bengaluru’s residents and guests are set for an engaging and memorable experience. For those seeking more details or wishing to plan their itinerary, official event schedules and ticket information are available through city tourism portals and event platforms. The city’s vibrant calendar ensures that every weekend offers something new to discover.