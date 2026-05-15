Berkshire Hathaway Buys Macy's, Delta Air Lines Stakes

Berkshire Hathaway has made new investments in Macy's and Delta Air Lines while selling other holdings, signaling strategic shifts under Warren Buffett.

Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett, has disclosed significant moves in its investment portfolio, featuring new stakes in Macy's and a notable $2.6 billion investment in Delta Air Lines. This activity comes as the conglomerate also trims other holdings, reflecting ongoing shifts in its value-driven strategy.

Major Purchases Signal Strategic Confidence

Recent SEC filings reveal that Berkshire Hathaway added to its retail exposure with a new position in Macy's. While the precise size of the stake was not detailed in the initial reporting, the move represents renewed confidence in traditional retail amid a challenging market environment. Concurrently, Berkshire's $2.6 billion commitment to Delta Air Lines marks a return to the airline industry after previous pandemic-era retreats.

Macy's stock has faced volatility in recent years due to shifting consumer preferences and e-commerce competition, but Berkshire's involvement could boost investor sentiment.

The $2.6 billion stake in Delta Air Lines highlights confidence in the airline's financial recovery and the sector's long-term prospects.

Portfolio Reshuffling: What Was Sold

Alongside these buys, Berkshire has also divested from other, unspecified stocks. While the company's SEC records regularly detail quarterly portfolio changes, the latest activity underscores a disciplined approach to capital allocation, characteristic of Buffett's investing philosophy.

Market Context and Investor Impact

The timing of these moves comes as the S&P 500 continues to reach new highs, though volatility persists across various sectors. Berkshire's fresh bets on consumer and travel industries may shape broader investor attitudes, especially as both industries work through post-pandemic recovery and evolving demand patterns.

Berkshire Hathaway's own stock price history reflects the company's reputation for resilient performance through market cycles.

own stock price history reflects the company's reputation for resilient performance through market cycles. Institutional holdings data for Macy's will likely show notable changes as Berkshire's stake is incorporated into ownership tables.

Analysis: Berkshire's Approach Remains Consistent

Berkshire Hathaway's latest actions reinforce its long-standing focus on undervalued opportunities with turnaround potential. Both Macy's and Delta Air Lines have experienced operational challenges and share price declines in recent years, but Buffett's team appears to see attractive value and upside in their recovery.

For investors, these moves offer insight into Berkshire's evolving priorities and its willingness to revisit sectors previously avoided. As the retail and airline industries continue adapting to new consumer habits and travel trends, Berkshire's involvement could serve as a bellwether for renewed optimism in these segments.

Looking ahead, market watchers will continue to analyze Berkshire Hathaway's filings for further clues about shifts in its storied investment strategy and their implications for broader markets.