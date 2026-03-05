Berkshire Hathaway Resumes Share Buybacks, CEO Invests $15M

Berkshire Hathaway has resumed its share buyback program, with CEO Greg Abel making a notable $15 million personal stock purchase.

Berkshire Hathaway has officially resumed repurchasing its own shares, marking a renewed commitment to returning value to shareholders. The company’s CEO, Greg Abel, also made headlines by personally purchasing $15 million worth of Berkshire stock, signaling confidence in the conglomerate’s future.

Company Resumes Buyback Activity

The move was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which noted that Berkshire Hathaway had begun buying back its own shares again after a pause. Share repurchases have been a key part of Berkshire’s capital allocation strategy in recent years, especially as opportunities for large-scale acquisitions have become more challenging in a competitive market environment.

Share buybacks are typically seen as a method for companies to return excess cash to shareholders, especially when management believes the stock is undervalued. Berkshire’s decision to restart its share repurchase program follows a period of caution, with the company previously slowing its buyback pace as market valuations rose.

CEO Greg Abel’s Personal Investment

Adding to investor optimism, CEO Greg Abel, who took the helm after Warren Buffett’s semi-retirement, has purchased $15 million worth of Berkshire shares. This direct investment demonstrates executive faith in the business’s long-term prospects. According to SEC filings, such insider purchases are closely watched by the market as a sign of management’s alignment with shareholders.

Shareholder Value and Market Context

Berkshire’s share buyback program has historically been one of the largest in the U.S. market, reflecting the company’s vast cash reserves and disciplined approach to capital deployment. Investors can track the cumulative amounts and timing of buybacks on Berkshire Hathaway’s annual and interim reports, where management discusses capital allocation, including the rationale behind repurchases versus other potential uses of capital.

Berkshire’s last significant buyback phase coincided with periods when management viewed the stock as attractively priced relative to its intrinsic value.

The company’s buyback decisions are guided by a long-standing policy of only repurchasing shares if it increases per-share intrinsic value for continuing shareholders.

What This Means for Investors

For current and prospective shareholders, the resumption of buybacks could signal Berkshire leadership’s conviction that the stock remains a compelling investment, even amid broader market uncertainties. Abel’s personal investment further underlines this confidence, reinforcing Berkshire’s reputation for prudent and shareholder-friendly capital management.

For those interested in exploring the data behind Berkshire’s capital actions, interactive resources such as the Federal Reserve’s visualization of Berkshire share repurchases and institutional holdings data provide valuable context.

Looking Ahead

As Berkshire Hathaway continues its buyback program, analysts and investors will closely monitor future filings and shareholder communications for insight into the pace and scope of repurchases. The company’s annual meetings, transcripts, and shareholder letters—available on CNBC’s Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting coverage—remain key resources for understanding management’s evolving strategy.

With a renewed focus on share buybacks and a visible vote of confidence from its CEO, Berkshire Hathaway appears poised to maintain its disciplined approach to capital allocation in the months ahead.