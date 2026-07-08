Berlin doctor gets life sentence for 15 patient murders

A Berlin palliative care doctor was sentenced to life in prison for killing 15 patients and setting some apartments on fire to hide the deaths.

The Berlin Regional Court sentenced a palliative care doctor identified as Johannes M. to life in prison on July 8, 2026, after finding him guilty of killing 15 patients and trying to cover up some of the deaths by setting fires in their homes. Judges also ordered preventive detention and imposed a lifelong ban on practicing medicine.

Prosecutors said Johannes M., who was 41 at sentencing and 40 when the trial began, killed 12 women and three men between September 2021 and July 2024. The victims were reported to be between 25 and 94 years old, and most died in their own homes in Berlin during medical home visits. Prosecutors said he administered lethal sedatives, described in reporting as an anaesthetic and a muscle relaxant, without the patients’ knowledge or consent while visiting them under the pretext of providing care.

The court heard that he allegedly tried to destroy evidence on at least five occasions by starting fires in victims’ apartments, though in one case the fire did not catch. That pattern added to the central question exposed by the case: how a doctor entrusted with end-of-life care could move from patient to patient for years without earlier intervention. The deaths occurred in private homes, where oversight was limited and the patients were especially vulnerable because they relied on professional trust at the most sensitive stage of treatment.

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The trial began on July 14, 2025, before Berlin state court and was initially scheduled to run through at least January 2026, with 35 hearing dates. At least 13 relatives of the deceased joined the proceedings as co-plaintiffs. Presiding Judge Sylvia Busch said the 15 convictions may be only a glimpse of more crimes, a warning that the courtroom record was narrower than the total scope of suspected harm.

Prosecutors said during the proceedings that Johannes M. was suspected in more than 70 other deaths, and dozens of additional suspected cases were being investigated separately. The case has drawn comparison with Germany’s other notorious healthcare serial-killing case, nurse Niels Högel, who was sentenced to life for 85 murders and is widely described as the country’s most prolific peacetime serial killer.