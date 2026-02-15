Berlin Film Festival Defends Jury on Political Commentary

The Berlin Film Festival addresses controversy over jury responsibilities, emphasizing that artists should not be compelled to comment on every political issue.

The Berlin Film Festival has issued a detailed public statement defending its International Jury, responding to a wave of media scrutiny regarding expectations placed on artists to address political issues during the event. The statement, released after what organizers called a “media storm,” reaffirms the festival’s stance that creative professionals should not be obligated to comment on every political matter presented to them.

Festival Responds to Heightened Media Attention

The controversy emerged in the run-up to the festival’s main competition, where questions circulated about the jury’s role and the extent to which members should engage with political topics. According to Deadline, the festival organizers took the unusual step of publishing a lengthy statement directly addressing these concerns, a move intended to clarify the expectations placed on the jury and defuse mounting public debate.

Official Statement Emphasizes Artistic Autonomy

In its official response, the festival highlighted the primary function of the International Jury: to evaluate films based on their artistic merit. The organizers asserted that while the festival values freedom of expression, it is unfair to demand that jury members speak on every political issue raised in the public sphere. The statement read, in part:

"Artists should not be expected to speak on every political issue raised to them." — Berlin Film Festival Statement, Deadline

This message underscores the festival’s commitment to respecting the independence and focus of its jury, especially in a period of heightened global tensions where political questions often intersect with cultural events.

Jury’s Role and Festival Policy

According to the official Berlinale International Jury guidelines, jury members are selected for their outstanding achievements in cinema and are tasked with awarding prizes to films in competition. The festival’s rules do not require jurors to make political statements or address current events outside the scope of their cinematic evaluations.

Historically, the Berlinale has engaged with social and political issues through its film selections and parallel events, but the jury’s remit has remained focused on artistic criteria. The recent statement reiterates this distinction, aiming to relieve pressure on jury members and maintain the festival’s tradition of artistic independence.

Wider Context: Artistic Freedom and Expectations

The debate at the Berlin Film Festival reflects broader questions about artists’ freedom of expression and the responsibilities of public figures. Research from UNESCO indicates a rise in public and media expectations for artists to address political and social issues, particularly at high-profile gatherings like international film festivals. However, these expectations can clash with the principle of artistic autonomy and the right to privacy for creative professionals.

The European Parliament has recognized artistic freedom as a core value, emphasizing that while public discourse benefits from diverse voices, artists should not be compelled to speak on issues outside their expertise or focus. The Berlin Film Festival’s recent statement aligns with this view, advocating for a balanced approach that allows for both engagement and discretion.

Looking Forward

As the Berlin Film Festival continues, organizers hope the statement will help foster a respectful environment for both the jury and participating artists. By clarifying the boundaries of jury responsibilities, the festival seeks to reaffirm its commitment to artistic excellence while acknowledging the complex interplay between culture and politics. Ongoing discussions around the role of artists in public debates are likely to persist, but the festival’s position remains clear: creative professionals should retain the freedom to choose when and how they engage with political issues.