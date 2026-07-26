Berlin police seek fugitive after van attack kills one at Pride parade

Berlin police released a wanted notice for Abdul B. after a van slammed into Pride crowds, killing one person and injuring at least 16 more.

Berlin police released a wanted notice for Abdul B. after a van rammed a crowd at Christopher Street Day, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others. Officers asked the public for information about the 21-year-old’s whereabouts as German authorities widened the search after the attack near the Brandenburg Gate.

The crash hit late Saturday evening near Tiergarten park, shortly before 22:00 local time, during Berlin’s annual Pride parade. Christopher Street Day, known as CSD, is one of Europe’s largest LGBTQ+ celebrations, and the parade was canceled after the incident.

Police said the attack unfolded in the heart of a major public gathering, where tens of thousands had come out for the march and its surrounding events. Investigators were also examining reports that one or more people left the vehicle and that several people were stabbed, adding to the severity of the assault.

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German authorities moved quickly to identify a suspect, publishing a wanted notice and a picture of Abdul B. The appeal for help came as the city faced the immediate security fallout of a mass-casualty incident at one of its most visible annual events.

The attack now places a sharper focus on how Berlin and other German cities secure high-profile street gatherings, especially marches and demonstrations that depend on open routes through dense urban areas. With one dead, at least 16 injured and the parade halted, the episode has become a test of how fast police can respond when a celebratory civic event turns into a crime scene.